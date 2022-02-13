TAMUCC kicks off homecoming with a Islander campus cleanup

The Student Volunteer Connection hosts this event twice a year to keep campus beautiful.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TAMUCC is celebrating homecoming week with an Islander cleanup!

The Islander Student Volunteer Connection turned out in force to clear away trash and debris and beautify the campus for the upcoming events.

Student coordinator Meghan Pendleton says it was a great way to get everyone into the spirit of the occasion.

She says that "students can do their part by kind of just picking up around campus."

Pendleton is a long-standing contributor to this effort, and you may recognize her name from the last time we covered this bi-yearly event. She's walking proof of the pride Islanders have in their campus.

The SVC hosts this cleanup twice a year, and it's a great opportunity for students to make new friends and get to know their campus.

"It's a beautiful campus," Pendleton says, and we're right there with her that "we want to keep it that way!"

