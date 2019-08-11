CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi has purchased a five-story building in the downtown area.

The 77,000 square-foot building located at 223 North Chaparral Street in downtown Corpus Christi, was purchased for $2.3 million.

The building which is made of poured concrete has a unique history and has survived six hurricanes.

TAMU-CC is in the process of renovating, and the new building offers the University the ability to more easily connect and interact with people and businesses in the heart of downtown.

“Our historic move into downtown Corpus Christi is more than just brick and mortar – it’s an investment in our city,” said Dr. Kelly Miller Quintanilla, President and CEO of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. “It enhances our tradition of partnerships. It aids the economic development in the entire region.”

Preliminary plans for this building include mixed-use space for public-facing University programs. Thanks to its sturdy construction, the building is also an ideal space for archives, while the rooftop terrace will be used to host events.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi extends its thanks to Ernest “Buz” and Janet Maxwell, former owners, for entrusting the Island University to steward the next chapter of this building’s history.

