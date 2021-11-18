‘The future is faster than you think’ | Texas company breaks new ground with 3D-printed homes

ICON built the first permitted 3D-printed home in 2018. Now it’s working with NASA to put man on Mars.

"What we're replacing with our automation is framing, interior finishing surface, exterior finishing surface," Ballard says. "You don't necessarily even need to paint it. We do plumbing, electrical, or rough-ins are delivered with the wall system."

At first glance, the cluster of homes along East 17th Street in Austin blends in with the neighborhood around it. But these houses are built to stand out, stand up and stand firm.

"But [I] eventually realized that continuing to do things the same way was gonna continue to deliver similar results of the ones we're experiencing right now, which is we don't have enough houses, they're not affordable enough, they're not sustainable enough, they're not resilient enough," says Ballard.

After college graduation, he started his career in housing, logging time at a homeless shelter, then in sustainable housing.

"We've got to quit doing this if we want to have a better outcome," Ballard says.

He knew then that stick-frame houses -- the same home construction we’ve used since the Middle Ages -- wasn’t enough.

"I grew up in the Texas Gulf Coast. My childhood home is gone. My family has spent Christmas in a FEMA trailer," shares Ballard. "We kept rebuilding with stick frame houses and then the hurricanes and tropical storms would come again. It was sort of like the doom loop."

ICON famously constructed the US’s first permitted 3D-printed home in Austin back in 2018. That was the fulfillment of an idea Ballard had been working on since he was a kid.

How is a 3D-printed home built? :

ICON’s Vulcan robot can 3D print just about any design, but to capitalize on efficiency and cost-savings, thought has to be given to the design, according to Ballard.

"You have to design for 3D, because it really does start with the architecture and the design," he says. "A smaller house is cheaper than a big house. An open floor plan is cheaper than a complex, intricate floor plan."

Once the design’s set, the team at ICON prepares the build site, leveling the ground and pouring a concrete base. Then, just like a standard office 3D printer, a giant concrete printer adds layer after layer until the design becomes a house. Traditional fit and finish follow.

"3D printing is truly a revolution," says Ballard. "It's not a niche kind of product. It's an entirely new way of delivering houses at every price point in a more compelling way."

All of that is cool, but it has to be more than 'cool' if you’re going to live in it. Ballard says 3D-printed homes offer all sorts of perks.

"Number one: it is faster because it's a machine that can run 24 hours a day," Ballard says. "It doesn't need to take breaks, it's very quiet in its operation, so you can print around the clock with regard to noise ordinances."

That automation cuts down on labor and supply costs.

"With 3D printing, you get what you need to drop, then you stop," says Ballard. "That's cool -- not just because it rhymes -- because construction waste is a huge problem."

So are hurricanes and severe weather in Texas. Concrete homes can endure those conditions better than traditional homes.

"This kind of building method that is inherently resilient to hurricanes, wind, fire, termite, you sort of notice is inherently resilient material, creates really positive new opportunities for us to readdress the way that we're delivering houses in these kinds of areas," Ballard says.

On top of all that, he adds that 3D printing allows for projects to be scalable and affordable.

"It's a higher performing house," says Ballard. "So often to get something faster and cheaper, you have to reduce its quality. In this case, you're actually getting an improved quality, improved comfort, improved energy efficiency."

The build in 2018 was a proof of concept. The next commercial project, the East 17th Street Residences, went on the market in August and are already all sold. Now comes ICON's largest undertaking yet: a partnership with Lennar to build 100 3D-printed homes. The development is set to break ground early next year.