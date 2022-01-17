Texas Jazz Festival Director, Charlie Herschbach passes away at 62

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Charlie Herschbach, long-time logistics director of the Texas Jazz Festival has passed away. Charlie had dedicated over 20 years to the TJF.
In addition to his role behind the scenes, Charlie was best known as the voice of the festival, giving introduction to many of the program's biggest acts.
TJF President Nick Martinez confirmed Charlie's passing in a letter of condolence to family and friends. You can read his letter on the group's Facebook page.
Charlie was 62 years old. At this time, the cause of death has not been released.
From all of us at KIII, we'll miss you Charlie. Thank you for all you've done to bring music to our city.
