Texas Jazz Fest pioneer Rick Sanchez dies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The face of the Texas Jazz Festival has died. Rick Sanchez had been battling health issues for several years.
Current Jazz Fest President Nick Martinez said Sanchez "became president in 1999, the same year the festival was moved to Heritage Park...where we know so many special memories at this long time tradition have been made".
According to Sanchez's social media page, he graduated from Roy Miller High in 1967. He made his way to Del Mar College where he was in the class of 1968.
He was a former realtor at Tropical Realty, worked at the Corpus Christi Army Depot and made his money through Leisure Travel as a consultant at World Ventures.
When it came to the Texas Jazz Festival and being the president, he wrote: "A wonderful feeling, making so many people happy by entertaining them and putting on the 'Longest running free jazz festival!'"
Funeral arrangements are pending.
