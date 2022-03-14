CCPD weighs in on text-message scams

Several viewers have sent in concerns about a text-message based scam they've received. We spoke with CCPD about what can be done.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A text-message based scam has been making the rounds on social media, and it's prevalent enough that the Corpus Christi Police Department has raised concerns. This is something to look out for over Spring Break.

The text message typically comes from an unknown sender, and includes a picture of a woman alongside a phone number it asks you to call. Although the wording of the message varies, it is a scam, and the goal is to get a response.

We spoke with Lt. Michael Pena of the CCPD about why it is never a good idea to answer a call or text from someone you do not know.

"If you do not recognize it, decline the call let it go to voicemail," Officer Pena said, "If it's someone you know they'll leave a message, they'll send you a text. Typically scammers don't send texts, although we're seeing more of that. So that's one of the ways avoid being a victim of a scam."

You can visit the Federal Trade Commission website to learn more about this scam, as well as report any instances of fraud that you see.

