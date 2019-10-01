CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the past 18 years, the BBQ competition at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show has contributed over $200,000.00 to scholarship funds.

This year over 56 teams from all over the state and beyond have signed up to compete in 4 categories- brisket, ribs, chicken and beans.

Organizers at this year's event are looking for judges from the public. Anyone interested in judging a certain type of meat should arrive 30 minutes prior to the event time. For a list of each judging times, visit their website here.

For more information about the bbq competition call Kim Krebs at 361-249-4040.