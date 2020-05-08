Whataburger on wheels: The best burgers in Texas are coming via a new food truck

It is also in celebration of Whataburger’s 70th anniversary week

SAN ANTONIO — Whataburger is unveiling its first-ever food truck at a drive-thru event to show appreciation for San Antonio teachers. It is also in celebration of Whataburger’s 70th anniversary week

The event is taking place at the Doseum parking lot in the 2800 block of Broadway on Thursday, August 6 at 8 a.m. It will include giveaways for classroom supplies and summer swag, as well as a free, hot breakfast from the food truck.

The food truck was designed in parthership with Cruising Kitchens, the world’s largest builder of customized, mobile kitchens. The 36-foot truck features 24 feet of cooking space powered by a 30,000-watt generator. Whataburger says this is the same kind of burger-making capacity as a brick-and-mortar restaurant itself.