The Face of the Business: Learning from local business owner with autism

A business owner out of Portland, Rig French, is aiming to win a prize of having his face on the side of a carton of ice cream but says it's not all about winning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rig French is in the running to be the new "Face of the Flavor", ice cream flavor that is.

Rig is one of four contestants in the nation and the only contestant from Texas competing for the grand prize.

Our Ashley Gonzalez spoke with Rig French and his parents and they share why the point of the competition isn't always about winning.

For people with autism, like Rig French, getting through virtual job interviews is not always simple.

Rig French, a business owner, also has autism.

"I was wondering when they were going to call me back, so I waited long enough. Well, I'm not doing it," said Rig French.

Chris French is Rig's dad and he says, for the most part, some people who have autism don't stand a chance with interviews that require a pre-recorded answer with open-ended questions.

"Almost all his job applications, he's been rejected just on the video interview," said Chris French, Rig's dad.

So four years ago, after being denied many job opportunities, Rig decided to take matters in his own hands -- and his next job would be one where he was the boss, so he thought of something he liked.

"The first time I had shaved ice was in Hawaii. they have plenty of shaved ice there," said Rig.

For four years now, Rig has been the owner of "Mr. Rig-a-Roo's Shaved Ice".

"Shaving the ice, pouring the syrup, taking some money and so we jumped in. We didn't know anything about it," said Chris.

Chris says, selling shaved ice is perfect for Rig because it involves repetition and social interactions -- one of the many areas where Rig thrives.

"He can take the money, he can make the change in his head and talk to the people. Especially kids. Kids are his people. He talks to kids like he's known them forever like they're a peer of his. He makes them feel important," added Chris French.

Jumping to this year, Rig is one four business owners with autism competing in becoming the next "Face of the Flavor" ice cream for the company 'Howdy Homemade Ice Cream' out of Dallas, Texas.

"I'm the only one representing Texas. It makes me feel happy, accomplished, and proud," said Rig.

The competition is to bring awareness to members of the autistic community and the limited avenues in interviewing for a new job.

Chris says--it would be great if Rig would win -- but the power of bringing awareness is what it's all about.

"The resources and availability for employment are relatively small, so anything that shines a light or anything that brings attention to it, then we wanna help do that for kids like Rig," said Chris French.

The French's say, Rig has the opportunity to represent the Coastal Bend, Texas, and the autistic community, so every vote counts.