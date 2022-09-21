Robstown career expo shows students alternatives to college, university

'Now that I know there’s possibilities, honestly, the future seems endless, like it sounds amazing and I’m really excited.'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alice High School student CJ Hurtado hopes to be a welder after he graduates.

He was just one of the middle- and high-school students who attended the 'You Choose' Career Expo at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown on Wednesday.

"I had my mind set on being a welder, so I just came over here looking at the welding opportunities, jobs, colleges and schools," he said. "I'm just hoping I can pursue it."

The free event was created to show the 3,000 students on-hand that the future doesn't have to be scary if they don't want to go the traditional college and/or university path.

“Now that I know there’s possibilities, honestly, the future seems endless, like it sounds amazing and I’m really excited," said Moody High School sophomore Humphrey said.

Her friend Sirrayah Washington shared that same enthusiasm.

“I feel more, like, prepared to go into the future knowing what I want to do for college," Washington said, "and what I want to work as."

Jakub Barrera, another student at Alice High School added, "I'm not as scared as much, now that I know there's a lot of job offers in my area."

After talking with representatives, Alice High School sophomore Damian Alviar and Three Rivers sophomore Jaysean Banks are more confident in what the future holds.

Even the youngest students in the crowd, such as Jordan Sanchez, got a head start on their future.

"The future has big opportunities for people like us," he said.

