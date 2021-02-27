Time to explore: Three parks off the beaten path in the Texas Hill Country

Looking to get outside? Here are some options.

TEXAS, USA — If you're looking to enjoy the sights of the beautiful Texas Hill Country, we found three parks or natural areas you can visit.

Joshua Springs Park & Preserve

With over 400 acres it’s a great place to play, exercise or just relax. There’s also a playground for the kids, pavilions to get under the shade, areas where you can fish and wildlife observation blinds. For more information, click here.

James Kiehl River Bend Park

Located on the Guadalupe River, it’s a peaceful sight to enjoy. It’s a 25-acre natural area where you can fish, paddle and swim. It’s named after the late Army Specialist James Kiehl, honoring him and every Kendall County servicemen and women. For more information, click here.

Kerrville River Trail

Grab a bottle of water because you'll need it to cover the six miles of trails. Boat and bicycle rentals are available at Louise Hays Park and Kerrville-Schreiner Park during peak seasons. For more information, click here.