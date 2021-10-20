TikTok about Alamo Drafthouse's cellphone PSA goes viral

The video has more than 900,000 views as of Wednesday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Alamo Drafthouse is going viral on TikTok after a former employee posted about the company's strict cellphone rules – and the special way they use angry customer service calls.

In the video, the former employee says that he used to get excited when angry callers would threaten to "call corporate" because he knew they might end up being part of the PSAs that Alamo Drafthouse runs before its movies.

To clarify for those unfamiliar with the theater chain's PSAs, the video then shows an example. Text on screen reads: "At the Alamo Drafthouse, we have a simple rule: If you talk or text during a move, we kick you out. Sometimes that pisses the movie talker off. What follows is an actual voicemail a customer left us after being kicked out."

The video then plays an expletive-filled voicemail where a woman says she was using her phone to find her seat because it was "too f---ing dark" in the theater and says, "So excuse me for using my phone in USA, magnited states of America, where you are free to text in a theater!"

The video has more than 900,000 views as of Wednesday morning.