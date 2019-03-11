CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In today's edition of "Mi Gente" we help celebrate tradition with some lifelong residents of the tiny community of Banquete.

A couple who 65 years ago had but one simple dream: to provide for their family.

And today, that is exactly what the Pena family celebrates every day through hard work and determination.

So begins the daily ritual for Milo and Modesta Pena. Seven days a week, for the last 65 years, and still going strong without missing a beat.

They are the owners of Pena's Grocery and Deli in Banquete.

"We try to get here as early as we can before 3 o'clock, and we start chopping the bacon and getting things ready for the day", said Mrs. Pena.

"We get up at two o'clock and then we get dressed and come over here by 2:30-3:00 a.m. every morning. Saturday and Sunday, holidays and everything", said Mrs. Pena.

Milo is 85-years old, and Modesta is 83. They are the epitome of a team, and have been since they both said "I do" so long ago.

Starting out with a small gas station on the main highway, and then in November of 1963.

In 1963 when I opened the store, I opened it the week they killed President Kennedy", said Mr. Pena.

Since opening the doors to their business, it's become a local landmark.

Folks line up early for breakfast tacos, and then again for lunch.

"That girl can cook. she can bake, she can cook and you name it. I haven't found a meal yet that I didn't like that she cooks. She cooks excellent", said Mr. Pena of his wife.

Twenty years have come and gone since Modesta stepped in to help Milo cook. Before then she was raising 7 children, who now help them run the business when the couple goes home to rest.

"We go and eat lunch and come back around 10:30 a.m., and help them with the lunch rush till around 1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. Then we go home and take off for the evening", said Modesta.

Longevity has it's perks when it comes to business. Pena's Grocery and Deli is known not only known for its tacos, but also for the "chicken fritters."

"It's a piece of breast. He takes all the fat off of it. No fat on it. Then, he tenderizes it and he dips it in the wash and flour and then fries it. They make sandwiches, make a plate, or they make a salad. And everybody likes them", stated Pena.

The couple are devoted Catholics, and say "but by the grace of God they enjoy their successes".

"About 12 years ago, I had an aneurysm. And that got me away from everything. I was 12 days in a coma. And prayer brought me back and here I am", said Modesta.

"They only gave her two hours to live", said Mr. Pena.

"We had people praying like you wouldn't believe", adds Mrs. Pena.

The Pena's are a close-knit family, and its that unity they say keeps them up and running.

While the couple admits their spring in their step is a little slower these days, their minds are as sharp as a tack.

Milo and Modesta say there is only one secret to their success, and it's not in the tacos, and not in the fritters.

"Love and our customers. The Banquete people that have supported us all these years. Schoolchildren and our family. Pure love is what they give us. That's what keeps us going", says Mr. Pena.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: