South Texas Trail Riders on their way, and stock show preparations underway

The South Texas trail riders are well on their way to San Antonio, keeping up an amazing tradition. And preparations are well underway for when they arrive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Checking in with the cowboys and cowgirls on the South Texas trail ride, riders gathered in Pettus last night. It's a small town in Bee County just north of Beeville.

Later tonight they'll be heading to Kenedy to rest up before getting back on the trail to Falls City tomorrow. Another stop on the way to the San Antonio Stock Show.

It's a tradition that dates back generations, and the South Texas Trail Riders were established in 1959 to keep those ideals alive. Their aim is to promote fellowship, a love of riding, and the interests of livestock raising and agriculture in Texas.

They plan to arrive on Saturday, Feb. 12.

As for the stock show they're riding to? Preparations are well underway.

Crews at the AT&T center have been hard at work today to get ready for the Stock Show & Rodeo.

More than 2,000 tons of dirt was brought in today. Roughly 70 truckloads, all used to cover the floor for the events.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is going to be kicking off on Thursday.

