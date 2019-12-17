SAN ANTONIO — Mistletoe and Christmas trees may be in households across the Lone Star State now, but in a few months time, we'll be full swing into wildflower season.

The Texas Department of Transportation is out spreading seeds so the flowers can blossom in April.

The Twitter post says all seeds should be planted by the end of December.

So, if you see an employee hard at work planting seeds, know they're working to make Texas even more beautiful come time spring.

