No Veteran left behind: United States Marine Corps Veteran Stephen Francis Baldwin will be laid to rest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, March 16th, the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran burial for LCPL Stephen Francis Baldwin.

According to the Texas Veterans Land Board, Baldwin was born on Jan. 30, 1960 and served in the United States Marine Corps for four years.

During that time, he received the Good Conduct Medal, which is awarded for exemplary behavior, efficiency, and fidelity in active Federal Military service.

Baldwin is not expected to have any next-of-kin at the burial, so members of the community are encouraged to attend and spread the word so that he is not buried alone.

The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local community and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure that no Veteran is ever left behind.

