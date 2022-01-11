Vehicular fire off of JFK Causeway might cause slight traffic delay

Residents are encouraged to drive to conditions and plan accordingly as the incident is being cleared by authorities.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Residents are urged to take caution going over the JFK Causeway as traffic might cause some delays.

Authorities are responding to a fire caused by a truck heading off of the JFK Causeway. According to a photo sent by local commuter Tete Wam, the car can bee seen on the far right shoulder of the bridge.

Residents are encouraged to drive to conditions and plan accordingly as the incident is being cleared by authorities.

Crews are working a vehicle fire at the bottom of the JFK EAST bound, expect delays. Posted by Nueces County ESD 2- Flour Bluff Fire VFD on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

In a post from Nueces County ESD #2 drivers can expect delays as authorities clean up the incident.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.