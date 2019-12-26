CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Christmas party for one family here in South Texas is a reminder to all about what is really important during this holiday season

It's a family tradition that brings everyone to the place where it all began, grandma's house. For countless years, the Vela family gathers during the holiday season, and it's all because of one woman who is keeping them all together.

Armandina Vela has lived in her Corpus Christi home since 1967 and every Christmas, it's the go-to spot for her family.

"I like everyone to be here. We're a big family and I like to spend time with them" Grandma Vela said.

New members of the family pile in each year at Grandma Vela's house for food and games. Even if it's under a small roof, everyone is together, and to this family that means everything.

Grandma Vela is passing down her values from the adults, teens, to the little ones.

'"Together" -- it's the main theme here -- and the foundation for this family.