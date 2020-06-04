NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The current situation has many parents wondering how stay-at-home orders affect child custody and visitation agreements.

The issue was addressed by the state supreme court on March 24th. The court said "possession of and access to a child shall not be affected by any orders arising from any epidemic or pandemic.. not even COVID-19."

However, a local Family Law Attorney says visitation orders are always negotiable as long as both parents agree on what changes are made

"If the parties have a mutual agreement, then they can vary from the stated court ordered schedule, in fact it's not a variance from the court order, because the order itself says in absence of mutual agreement follow this plan," Kelly Koch Family Law Attorney said.

