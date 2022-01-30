Volunteers gather at the First United Methodist church to 'Rise Against' hunger

Our Lexis Greene spoke with event organizers and volunteers at the Rise Against Hunger food packaging event held this Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Volunteers and helpful hearts gathered at the First United Methodist Church this Sunday. This time, for a different kind of service. They're helping to lend a hand against hunger.

"It's just great to have the support from churches like this one to help us reach our goal," said Cicily Parson, Community Engagement Coordinator.

Their goal: ridding the world of hunger. With the help of Coastal Bend Volunteers, that goal today was to package over 20,000 meals for people across the globe.

"We hit 1.5 million meals last year alone, with the support of UMC churches," Cicily said.

She says the pandemic shut their operations down completely, but in 2021 volunteers with First UMC were there in full force as soon as the group was up and running.

Many volunteers today, like Elizabeth Miller, were eager to be a part of such a noble goal.

"It's great really, to come out here and make such a difference," She told Lexis, "And then to be able to invite more people to come out and help. I was able to get my school's NJHS to come out and volunteer!"

According to Rise Against Hunger, more than 720 million people in the world don't have enough nutritious food to live a healthy life. One in ten people goes to bed hungry each night.

That's why volunteers, like Elizabeth Miller and her two sisters dedicate their time to lending a helping hand.

"It's really amazing because such small things can make such a big difference. A nutritious meal is a big part of making it through the day."

Rise Against Hunger was began - under a different name - by Vietnam Veteran Ray Buchanan. Back when the program started in 1998 it was known as Stop Hunger Now.

In 2017 they became known as Rise Against Hunger, and now mobilize and empower a global network of volunteers fighting against scarcity.

If you're interested in learning more, or even volunteering yourself, you can click here to visit their website.

