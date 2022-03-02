Corpus Christi receives recognition for warming centers: full list of locations here

The City of Corpus Christi was recognized in a briefing on Tuesday for its work with the warming centers. You can find a full list of those here.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Elected leaders of Nueces County are working with the City of Corpus Christi and Robstown to open an overnight warming center at the Richard M. Borchard Fairground again.

The center will open Thursday, Feb. 3rd at 8:00 p.m. and stay open until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

It is open to residents of Nueces County and surrounding communities. The RTA will be offering free rides to and from the center during operational hours.

Likewise, the City of Corpus Christi received special recognition from state leaders during a briefing with state agency heads and Gov. Abbott on Tuesday.

"We had over a thousand local jurisdictions calling in - just want to highlight one - the City of Corpus Christi made sure that we knew they had warming centers open," said Nim Kidd, chief of the Department of Emergency Management.

The state will be listing warming centers on their emergency management site. You can click here for that list.

You can find a list of Corpus Christi warming centers right here. They will open at 6:00 p.m. and stay open through the weekend.

Broadmoor Senior Center

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

La Retama Library

Ben F. McDonald Library

Correction: Northwest Senior Center is NOT a warming center

These centers do not offer food, and pets are not allowed. Like with the Fairground, the RTA will provide free rides to and from the centers.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.