Corpus Christi receives recognition for warming centers: full list of locations here

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Elected leaders of Nueces County are working with the City of Corpus Christi and Robstown to open an overnight warming center at the Richard M. Borchard Fairground again.
The center will open Thursday, Feb. 3rd at 8:00 p.m. and stay open until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.
It is open to residents of Nueces County and surrounding communities. The RTA will be offering free rides to and from the center during operational hours.
Likewise, the City of Corpus Christi received special recognition from state leaders during a briefing with state agency heads and Gov. Abbott on Tuesday.
"We had over a thousand local jurisdictions calling in - just want to highlight one - the City of Corpus Christi made sure that we knew they had warming centers open," said Nim Kidd, chief of the Department of Emergency Management.
The state will be listing warming centers on their emergency management site. You can click here for that list.
You can find a list of Corpus Christi warming centers right here. They will open at 6:00 p.m. and stay open through the weekend.
- Broadmoor Senior Center
- Ethel Eyerly Senior Center
- La Retama Library
- Ben F. McDonald Library
Correction: Northwest Senior Center is NOT a warming center
These centers do not offer food, and pets are not allowed. Like with the Fairground, the RTA will provide free rides to and from the centers.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- World record lightning went from Mississippi to Corpus Christi
- Petronila Pete did not see his shadow meaning an early spring for the Coastal Bend
- 60-year-old woman fends off would-be carjacker in parking lot of Corpus Christi post office
- Six Points intersection receives new colorful crosswalk
- Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.