Web designer inspires future generations during Black History Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ty West starts and ends her day with two white furballs...Blossom and Bailey, poodle mixes. "I have them to come home to and they are are always here to snuggle and show love. They help distract me, yes they do" she laughed.

Blossom, the oldest at six, and most protective of this kissy face duo also serves as inspiration behind the name for her online businesses 'IBloomWeb' which operates out of West's second floor guest room.



She said "I wasn't thinking it would go this far. I kind of fell into it. I had this previous entrepenour endevour and I had to design a website. I had people ask about the website and ask if I could help them with that and I was like 'Yeah, I can do that' and maybe I can turn this into a business."

At 35 and a Corpus Christi native, West poured her hard work and efforts during the pandemic into a full fledge business making sure her 20+ clients would have a top tier, web interface to help sell and market their goods.



"I get so excited, when I hear what their businesses are and I think about them. I can see that. I can see their main header, their colors, their photos..." She added, "I have my clients send me a text or email or send me something and I'm there and I can make the changes for them."



It is not lost on this Island University graduate that she sometimes faces an uphill battle in the business world, especially online. "There are, of course, stereotypes and people expect you to speak a certain way and expect you to handle business a certain way. So not only being a woman but a black woman, you have to break those barriers, those sterotypes and sometimes it's difficult but it's definitely not impossible."



Ultimately, what motivates West is her father who recently passed away. "My dad was always a very hard working person and he had his air conditioning business he would do outside his full time job and that's like what I do now, working pretty much two jobs. But he always instilled working hard. If you want something you have to work for it. You can't expect it to be given to you."



She added: "you definitely have to have faith. Hope has to be there. And every day is inspiration."