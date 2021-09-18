Costal Bend Food Bank designs meal kits for children to promote healthier eating habits

It's a program they describe as HelloFresh for kids.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — September is known for being Hunger Action Month, and Friday was actually designated Hunger Action Day.



This was the reason employees and volunteers from the Coastal Bend Food Bank were dressed up in orange yesterday.

Volunteers were also representing Whataburger, who helped out the food bank by donating more than $23,000. The money was collected at Whataburger restaurants around the area over the last few weeks.

Executive Director Bea Hanson said it's important to take action against hunger in order to improve overall health.

"Nutrition makes a difference in so many ways for all of us," Hanson said. "Our health, our education, we can think better, we can act better when we are not hungry and we are healthier."

The food bank also took the time to hand out specially prepared meal kits for children. It's a program they describe as HelloFresh for kids.

Each week the food bank will hand out ingredients needed to make a pre determined dish and the kids will follow along to a video to prepare the meal.