COVID Online Registration today at 2 p.m.

First COVID 19 vaccine dose mega clinic set

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District has received notification of 5,000 Moderna vaccines scheduled to be delivered next week. However, a delivery date is unknown due to the severe cold and inclement weather in Texas.

The allocation of first dose vaccinations will be administered at a mega drive thru clinic late next week. A date, time and location will be announced soon.

The Health District will open its online pre-registration today, Saturday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m. to pre-register 2,000 eligible Phase 1A and 1B individuals.

To pre-register online, visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and click on the “Vaccination Registration” link. During online pre-registration you must receive a Quick Response (QR) code. Once the online pre-registration limit is reached, you will not be able to register until additional vaccines become available.