COVID vaccine pre-registration Sunday

The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District is expecting 5,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive the week of March 1.

The Health District will open its online and hotline pre-registration on Sunday, February 28 from noon to 2 p.m. to register a total of 5,000 1A & 1B eligible individuals. To pre-register online, visit www.cctexas.com/vaccineregistration and click on the “Vaccination Registration” link. During online pre-registration you must receive a Quick Response (QR) code. To pre-register through the Health District’s registration hotline call 361-561-1101.