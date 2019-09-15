CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bad breath or halitosis is a socially disabling problem. It is a frequent cause of visits to the dentist and can be due to either bacteria or other sources. Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele joined us for this week's The Dr. Is In segment to discuss it. Halitosis affects approximately 25% of the population and can adversely affect the person's individual, social or business relationship. It is usually worse in the morning because the mouth is not active overnight and there is less oxygen in the mouth at that time. The most frequent source is the tongue. This is because of the action of bacteria on food debris, dead epithelial cells and dead bacteria. Variaous breakdown products of these bacteria are the source of the odors. These bacteria tend to live on the posterior tongue. The nose is the second most common source. This is due to either sinus infections or foreign bodies. There are other less common sources of bad breath as well that are also usually easily managed.

