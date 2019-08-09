CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skin that is appropriately cared for with moisturizers, sun-block, good nutrition and hydration on a daily basis still needs occasional treatment that will further optimize both function and appearance. Regular exfoliation, and peels are important. Additional treatments that can remove signs of aging are botulinum toxin products, fillers and surgery. Exfoliation and peels remove fine lines and wrinkles and are an integral part of skin health. Botulinum toxin products improve moderate lines and wrinkles on the forehead, between the eyebrows, and around the eyes. These same lines around the mouth are treated with fillers. Surgical treatment such as facelift treat work by resuspending the skin and fat transfers restore the youthful fullness of the face.

Dr. Bingdinavele discusses who should use exfoliants regularly and get chemical peels? Also what can be done for fine lines and wrinkles? What is the difference between fillers and botulinum toxin products and who should perform these injections? Why is fat transfer to the face often a good idea?

And what is the benefit of a facelift?



