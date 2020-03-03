CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a fact of life for many young women-breakouts and acne flareups in the days before and during their periods. But there are solutions.

Dr. Ryan Rogers, owner and director of Padre Dermatology in Corpus Christi, treats these cases with a combination of medications. "A diuretic [used] in conjunction with a hormonal birth control now has a lot of evidence in derm literature to greatly reduce the amount of cystic acne you get every month."

Dr. Rogers reports his success rate as 90 to 95 percent improvement in patients after an average of three months.

