CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our South Texas Gardener Gabriel Vega stopped by to talk about an easy to grow and healthy addition to your food supply.

The health benefits of sprouts make up quite an impressive list, and they include the ability to improve the digestive process, boost the metabolism, increase enzymatic activity throughout the body, prevent anemia, aid in weight loss, lower cholesterol, reduce blood pressure, prevent neural tube defects in infants, protect against cancer, boost skin health, improve vision, support the immune system, and increase usable energy reserves.

Growing the easiest foods in 8 to 10 days and is 4 to 40x more nutrient dense than most other plants! We are talking about sprouts. How to grow them and harvest them.

Sprouting Seeds & Microgreens Seeds – Botanically speaking, there is no difference between sprouting seeds and microgreen seeds; their names just refer to the growing method they are most well suited. Sprouting seeds are only grown in water, and once the sprouts are ready, the entire plant is eaten. However not all plants make great sprouts or micro greens as some plants such as those in the nightshade family are unpalatable in there sprout or micro green form and leaves in this family are toxic.

Wash and soak in clean water with little bit of hydrogen peroxide. Soak for about 2 hours.Rinse seed and place in a breathable mason jar and place on a shelf. To ensure that your sprouts do not mold, rinse seeds once or twice a day using a lite hydrogen peroxide mix. Or cook your sprouts in low heat for a short amount of time to kill any bacteria that may be on your sprouts.

Start a new jar once every day for a fresh supply. Buy the seed buy the pound for best cost effectiveness.Clean containers after every new germination cycle. This is important to keep mold from contaminating your nutrient dense foods.Use a window that receives at least 6hr of light through the course of the day or for more consistent results use a fluorescent or L.E.D grow light that uses 6500 kelven spectrum.

Below is a list of some of the more common varieties suitable for sprouting however there are more to choose from such as beans and nut seeds can also be used. Some nuts such as almonds can be further sprouted until they develop little nubs, but shelled nuts like pecans and walnuts cannot be fully sprouted. Other commonly sprouted seeds include broccoli, celery, chia, clover, fenugreek, radish, kale, onion, pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower. These make great additions to salads and sandwiches and can also be sautéed, blanched, or steamed. In most cases, since the seeds are so small, you’ll want to sprout just a couple tablespoons of seeds at a time or you’ll end up with a lot of sprouts.

