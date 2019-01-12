CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No amount of alcohol is safe, according to The Global Burden of Diseases study, which analyzed levels of alcohol use and its health effects in 195 countries from 1990 to 2016.

Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele joined us on the Dr. Is In to discuss why people should avoid alcohol consumption over the holiday or at least, cut back.

While the study's authors say that moderate drinking may safeguard people against heart disease, they found that the potential to develop cancer and other diseases offsets these potential benefits, as do other risks of harm. The report urges governments to revise health guidelines to suggest lower levels of consumption.

