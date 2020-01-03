CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most people will suffer from back pain at least once in their life. It's only occasionally that people need to get treatment.But as with all things, prevention is key. This Sunday, doctor Vijay Bindingnavele joined us on the Dr. Is In to provide the information.

Signs and symptoms of back pain can include;

Muscle ache

Shooting or stabbing pain

Pain that radiates down your leg

Pain that worsens with bending, lifting, standing or walking

Pain that improves with reclining

Most back pain gradually improves with home treatment and self-care, usually within a few weeks. If yours doesn't improve in that time, see your doctor. In rare cases, back pain can signal a serious medical problem. Seek immediate care if your back pain:

Causes new bowel or bladder problems

Is accompanied by fever

Follows a fall, blow to your back or other injury

Contact a doctor if your back pain:

Is severe and doesn't improve with rest

Spreads down one or both legs, especially if the pain extends below the knee

Causes weakness, numbness or tingling in one or both legs

Is accompanied by unexplained weight loss

Also, see your doctor if you start having back pain for the first time after age 50, or if you have a history of cancer, osteoporosis, steroid use, or excessive drug or alcohol use.

