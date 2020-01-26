CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Breast reduction, also known as reduction mammaplasty, is a procedure to remove excess breast fat, glandular tissue and skin to achieve a breast size more in proportion with your body and to alleviate the discomfort associated with excessively large breasts (macromastia). Dr. Vijay Bingdingnavele joins us to discuss when such surgery should be considered.

Disproportionately large breasts can cause both physical and emotional distress for patients. Patients with macromastia may experience physical discomfort resulting from the weight of their breasts. The resulting pain can make it challenging for some patients to perform common physical activities. Along with the physical ailments of macromastia, some patients may suffer from emotional distress or more significant mental health problems as a result of their large breasts.

Although breast reduction is often performed to address medical issues, patients who do not have the symptoms of macromastia but are unhappy with the size of their breasts can still pursue breast reduction as an aesthetic procedure. Patients choosing to undergo breast reduction surgery for cosmetic reasons may cite any number of factors, including social stigmas and wardrobe concerns.

1. Who is a candidate for Breast Reduction surgery?

2. How is it diagnosed?

3. How long does it take to recover from breast reduction surgery?

4. How much does it cost to have a breast reduction?

5. Is breast reduction surgery covered by insurance?

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: