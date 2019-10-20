CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common condition involving numbness, pain, tingling and instability in the wrist, hand and fingers when pressure is placed on the median nerve. Local plastic surgeon Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele joined us to discuss living with and treating this condition.

Treatments for carpal tunnel syndrome should begin as early as possible. If present, underlying causes, such as diabetes or arthritis, should be treated first. Initial treatment generally involves resting the affected hand and wrist for at least 2 weeks. Avoid activities that may worsen symptoms, and immobilize your wrist in a splint to avoid further damage from twisting or bending. If there is inflammation, applying cool packs can help reduce swelling.

In special circumstances, various drugs can ease the pain and swelling associated with carpal tunnel syndrome. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as aspirin, ibuprofen and other nonprescription pain relievers, may ease symptoms that have been present for a short time or been caused by strenuous activity.

Stretching and strengthening exercises can be helpful in people whose symptoms have abated. These exercises may be supervised by a physical therapist, who is trained to use exercises to treat physical impairments or an occupational therapist, who is trained to evaluate people with physical impairments and help them build skills to improve their health and well-being.

Carpal tunnel surgery is an outpatient surgical procedure that relieves the pressure and associated symptoms while restoring muscle strength and dexterity to the hand. Carpal tunnel surgery is typically performed on patients who have had persistent symptoms. It is usually performed under sedation with anesthesia.

