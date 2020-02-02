CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Energy drinks have become a fad recently and even more recently a significant health concern. Most energy drinks contain large amounts of caffeine, which can provide a temporary energy boost. Some energy drinks contain sugar and other substances. The boost is short-lived, however, and may be accompanied by other problems. Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele joined us on the Dr. Is In to discuss those problems.For example, energy drinks that contain sugar may contribute to weight gain and too much caffeine, or caffeine-like substances, can lead to:

Nervousness

Irritability

Insomnia

Rapid heartbeat

Increased blood pressure

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: