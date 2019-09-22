CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gynecomastia is most commonly caused by an imbalance between the hormones estrogen and testosterone. Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele discusses the cause and treatment. Estrogen controls female traits, including breast growth. Testosterone controls male traits, such as muscle mass and body hair. Although each of these hormones produces the usual traits seen in males and females, males produce a small amount of estrogen and females produce a small amount of testosterone. Male estrogen levels that are too high or are out of balance with testosterone levels cause gynecomastia.

