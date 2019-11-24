CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gaining weight over the holidays is a common problem.

Local plastic surgeon, Doctor Vijay Bindingnavele discusses the common problem and offers tips to make mental adjustments to help avoid overeating.

He says we generally only gain a few pounds over the holidays but we tend to keep those few pounds each year. It takes a lot of work to burn off that extra weight. It's normal to eat more and much of it results from social pressure to enjoy the efforts of other who cook for us. While increased consumption of sweets can always lead to weight gain, it's far from the only problem.

He says the question becomes, 'how can I avoid eating more and not offend those around me?'

