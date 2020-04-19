CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joining us on First Edition Weekend, Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele explains the benefits.

On average, it takes 21 days to develop a habit but it takes only a few days to lose it. For example, if you’ve gotten used to waking up extra early to exercise, that good habit might suddenly be in jeopardy. With a work-from-home setup, you can sleep a bit later because you don’t have a rush hour train to catch. The catch is, now that you’ve woken up late, you’ve messed with your body clock. The same can apply to other aspects of your life.

Without a routine, it’s easy to get lost if you don’t have a schedule or to-do list to follow. When you’re not on autopilot, every little thing becomes a decision you now have to make, which leaves you open to procrastination.

The best reason for keeping your daily routine during a tumultuous time is that it helps to maintain your mental and physical health.

Getting enough sleep is key to our health, and right now, it might not be as easy as you’d like. But sticking to your routine can help.

