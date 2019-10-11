CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — They are itchy and annoying and in some cases can lead to a hospital visit.
Local plastic surgeon, Doctor Vijay Bindingnavele joined us to discuss bug bites and answer some question submitted by viewers..
1) Can I become allergic to bee stings or other insect bites?
2) How can mosquito bites harm us?
3) What is a good way to treat bee stings?
4) What happens if I start to have difficulty breathing after getting an insect bite?
5) What should I do if have an allergy to insect bites?
Dr. Bindingnavele also discussed his own recent encounter with a brown recluse spider that forced him to make a visit to the hospital.
If you have a question for the doctor send us an email at news@kiiitv.com.
The dr is in segment airs every Sunday.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man wanted in connection with murders of New Hampshire couple arrested in Mexico
- Kleberg County deputies find bundles of cash disguised as tamales
- Corpus Christi police looking for man who has been missing since March of last year
- Armed robbery prompts lockdown at nearby schools, suspects remain at large