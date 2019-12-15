CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Insomnia is a very common problem affecting about 1 in 5 of us at some time in our lives. It is defined as a difficulty in initiating or maintaining sleep that results in difficulty during daytime for at least one month.

Local plastic surgeon Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele stopped by our studios to discuss it. It can be related to medications or other conditions such as sleep apnea. There are various methods of treatment that include behavior therapy and medications. When the long term effectiveness of treatment is analyzed, behavior therapy and patient education and relaxation therapy are much better than pharmacological treatment.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: