CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Liposculpture can help those with excess fat deposits that are resistant to diet and exercise. Liposculpture is a surgical procedure that is used to give you more muscle tone and shapeliness. It treats little pockets of fat, unlike liposuction which covers larger areas. Instead of just removing fat, liposculpture also moves it around it for a desired shape.

Local plastic surgeon, Doctor Vijay Bindingnavele stopped by to discuss the procedure.

The questions to consider include;

1. Who is a good candidate?

2. What kind of results are possible?

3. What is the recovery time?

4. What can be expected after surgery?

5. What type of doctor should I look for to do this procedure?

And if you have a question for the doctor send us an email at news@kiiitv.com.

The Dr Is In segment airs every Sunday morning.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: