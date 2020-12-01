CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Trigger finger occurs when the tendon in the affected finger becomes inflamed. Those most at risk include women, people with diabetes or arthritis, and people whose regular activities strain their hands.

Symptoms include stiffness, a popping or clicking sensation, and tenderness in the affected finger. Triggering is usually worse in the morning.

Local plastic surgeon Dr. Vijay Bindingnavale joined us to answer several questions about the condition including;

How do you treat trigger finger naturally?

How do you get trigger finger?

What will happens if a trigger finger is not treated?

What activities causes trigger finger?

What is the recovery time like?

Who should perform this surgery?

The Dr. Is In segment airs every Sunday morning.

