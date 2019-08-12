CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the American Association of Plastic surgeons, Liposuction, sometimes referred to as "lipo" by patients, slims and reshapes specific areas of the body by removing excess fat deposits and improving your body contours and proportion. Local plastic surgeon Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele joined us to discuss the health benefits and who should consider the procedure.

What liposuction can treat

Thighs

Hips and buttocks

Abdomen and waist

Upper arms

Back

Inner knee

Chest area

Cheeks, chin and neck

Calves and ankles

Liposuction can be performed alone or along with other plastic surgery procedures, such as a facelift, breast reduction or a tummy tuck.

What liposuction can't do

Liposuction is not a treatment for obesity or a substitute for proper diet and exercise.

It is also not an effective treatment for cellulite—the dimpled skin that typically appears on the thighs, hips and buttocks—or loose saggy skin.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: