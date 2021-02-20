Corpus Christi Water Boil Order Lifted!

City officials say water now officially safe to drink

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials announced early Saturday

the TCEQ had determined there was no contamination in the city water supply after being disrupted this week by several burst water pipes around the city.

This news release was sent by the city;

Boil Water Notice Rescinded

February 20, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – On February 16, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the City of Corpus Christi public water system, TX1780003, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.