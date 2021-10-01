West Oso Elementary moving to remote learning only

Remote learning because of a positive COVID case starts Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Independent School District Sunday announced the Elemenary school, grades 3 - 5 would move to remote learning only because of a positive case of the Coronavirus.

The remote learning only is in effect for just Monday and Tuesday of this week.

School superintendent Conrado Garcia says West Oso Elementary students and staff will return to in person instruction on Wednesday, January 13.

Garcia went on to say West Oso ISD’s number one priority is the safety of our students, staff, and families. We are committed to following the guidelines required by the CDC, local and state officials. The West Oso Elementary School campus will be cleaned and sanitized immediately.

West Oso Elementary School Grades 3-5 to Move to Remote Learning Only

Monday, January 11, 2021

On Sunday, January 10, 2021, our offices were informed that West Oso Elementary School had a positive case of COVID-19. Based on recent updates regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the safety and health of our students and staff, West Oso ISD has made the decision to move West Oso Elementary School to remote learning beginning Monday, January 11, 2021 and will return to campus on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Parents will be notified this afternoon via campus Robo-call and social media about West Oso Elementary School moving to remote learning beginning Monday, January 11, 2021 through Tuesday, January 12, 2021. West Oso Elementary students and staff will return to in person instruction on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

West Oso ISD’s number one priority is the safety of our students, staff, and families. We are committed to following the guidelines required by the CDC, local and state officials. The West Oso Elementary School campus will be cleaned and sanitized immediately. We will continue to monitor and follow all health and safety COVID-19 protocols. We encourage all staff to follow these protocols and monitor themselves and their students closely for any sign of potential illness related to COVID-19.