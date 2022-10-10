KIII cares: participate in World Mental Health Day every month with 'On Your Mind' segment

KIII's On Your Mind segment raises awareness of a variety of mental health topics including local mental health resources, coping strategies and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "How are you doing – really?"

"Oh I'm fine, I can make it. I can just push through... Well actually, I would push through better if I checked in on myself."

Today is World Mental Health Day. The World Health Organization recognizes it as as a way to raise awareness for mental health issues around the planet.

This year's theme is a plea to "make mental health and well-being for all a global priority."

The day is designed to encourage people to open up and discuss mental health challenges. It's also a way to get everyone thinking about what they can do to help people who are struggling.

Since the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Youvolve Healing Center in Corpus Christi reported more calls as Coastal Bend residents began experiencing depression, relationship distress, anxiety and even seeing their children becoming more anxious.

In an effort to help the Coastal Bend community learn more about mental health news, symptoms and local resources, KIII launched a news segment titled "On Your Mind."