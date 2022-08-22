Why are there so many dragonflies all of a sudden?

With recent heavy rainfall, residents may be noticing an increase in mosquitoes around town. It's a perfect time for dragonflies to feast.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you noticed an increase in dragonflies across the area? We have, too. The recent rains are probably to blame.

With rain comes mosquitoes. And as their natural predators, dragonflies love mosquitoes.

Environmental organization SCARCE said one dragonfly can eat up to 100 mosquitoes a day, and they eat them at all stages of life. With recent heavy rainfall, residents may be noticing an increase in mosquitoes around town. It's a perfect time for dragonflies to feast.

The organization even suggests making a "dragonfly garden" in your yard if you are having problems with pesky mosquitoes. Adding a water feature or plants that attract dragonflies can help control the mosquito population around your home.

Dragonflies galore! We have hundreds just flying around the station. This is GOOD… they’re feasting on all the mosquitos from the recent rains. pic.twitter.com/OJhhpmIFri — Haley Williams (@HaleyRhiannon) August 22, 2022

Corpus Christi Vector Control also reminds residents to take proper care of themselves and their property during times when mosquitoes are active. According to a release from the City, when dealing with mosquitoes it is important to remember the Five D's of Defense.