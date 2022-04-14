Wildfire tears through a village in New Mexico

The Ruidoso area is being devastated by an out of control wildfire that has now claimed the life of an elderly couple who were trying to evacuate.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A wildfire fueled by hurricane force winds and super dry conditions has made its way through Ruidoso, a village in the mountains of central New Mexico.

Ruidoso is a popular spot for Texans who like to ski during the winter, or enjoy the mountains once the snows melt.

Orange Grove's David Flores is one of those Texans, and even has a place there.

"In the summertime, of course, you have the horse racing and in the winter you have a skiing," Flores said. "Those who like to gamble, we have three casinos there, that's just the nature of it all. Mountain climbing, the wildlife, the elk, the wild horses, the deer, the Caribou, everything. It's just beautiful there."

Flores is now back home after evacuating the town as the wildfire approached his home. One that has burned over 5,000 acres there and destroyed a number of homes.

Now, an elderly couple has been found dead after they couldn't escape the fire.

"All evacuations from the McBride fire remain in place," said Public Information Officer Laura Rabon of the United States Forest Service. "Firefighters have successfully held the fire from moving further into the town of Ruidoso. At this time winds are continuing to push this fire to the north east toward the airport."

Flores said he's torn about whether he should stay home or go back to Ruidoso. His concern lies with the area he cherishes.

"I just asked the people in South Texas to keep the people in Ruidoso, and the firefighters, in their thoughts and prayers, and let's hope for the best," Flores said. "I'm going to continue to monitor this. With zero-percent containment, my home is not safe up there and so I'm struggling in my mind whether or not I want to go back up there and see what I can do."

The US Forest Service confirms that 213 homes have been lost to the fires. That does not include any barns or sheds. Containment of the two fires that are burning is at less than five-percent, and officials are not sure when they're going to be able to get them under control.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.