Yorktown Boulevard finally repaired

After a report in the news and threat of fiscal penalty, MVR Construction has finally repaired a stretch of road left neglected in the Yorktown Heights area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It might have taken threats from the city, but MVR Construction has finally made repairs to a stretch of Yorktown Blvd. left barely usable for months.

Back in October, the Yorktown Heights area roadway had been demolished as part of construction, but was then left neglected by the company. That neglect lead to muddy conditions, undrivable roads in wet weather, and major headaches all around.

Officials with the City of Corpus Christi say they'd been trying for upwards of 60 days to get MVR Construction to fix the road. It was just five days after that we reported the problem that the road has been fixed.

The development coincides with a deadline the city imposed. Fix the road, or pay the fines.

Now, if you pass through that area, you'll find brand new and fully solid pavement.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.