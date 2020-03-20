SAN ANTONIO — You’ve been home all week watching so much Netflix. You're wondering what else you could be doing on breaks from the screen. We get it, and we’ve got you covered.

Jamie O’Donnell, an event and lifestyle expert, has a few tips on what you can be doing to stay entertained.

“I think we’re all going through a new adjustment of being inside and may start getting that itch of cabin fever.” O’Donnell said.

First, she says now is the perfect time to get in the kitchen and make simple snack—maybe one that even your kids can help with.

“You can put out different ingredients and let them custom-create their own thing, and it gives them a fun activity to do,” O’Donnell said.

Next, she recommends finding some open space and trying a little yoga if you haven’t already.

“Even though you have everybody cooped up inside, sometimes you just need to take a minute and walk away and do something that’s just for yourself to give you a moment to re-center,” O’Donnell said.

Lastly, she says to be looking online for apps that can help connect you with others. One of them is Rave, an app that allows multiple members of one family to watch shows all at the same time from different locations.

“You can comment back and forth to one another in the app while you’re watching," O'Donnell said. "It’s a really cool way to stay connected. Even though you might not be able to see each other in person you can still have that time together through the app."

Spending time together, O’Donnell says, is more important now than ever before.

“Just because we’re situated in our own houses, it doesn’t mean we can't continue on with the normal elements of our life, like our great friendships and our family," she said. "Keep those connected and find ways to do that."

