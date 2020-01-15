MINNEAPOLIS — If your New Year's resolution is to save money or make more money, guess what, we have 11 apps to help you do just that.

#1 Foap

The app turns your phone into a gallery where you can sell your pictures to companies for their websites, brochures and catalogues.

You can use your existing photos or you can take on challenges and compete against other photographers to win hundreds of dollars.

#2 DeCluttr

Basically, this app is the 21st century version of a garage sale.

You can the barcodes on all of your unwanted CD’s, DVD’s, Video games and Textbooks and the app will give you an offer.

If you like the offer you can send them in and the app will pay your shipping.

#3 Fluid Truck Share

With Fluid Truck Share you can rent out your truck, van or SUV to anyone who needs a little extra muscle.

It’s kind of like lending your truck to your neighbor so they can haul their new kayak to the cabin, or move their kid into their new college dorm room.

The app takes 20% and covers all the insurance.

#4 GasBuddy

The GasBuddy app will help you find the cheapest prices in your area.



And every price you share on the app earns you points you can use towards daily drawings of $100.



#5 BestParking



The BestParking app shows you the cheapest parking spots in your area.



This is great if you're going to the airport or if you’re traveling in a new city.



But right now the app is only available in major U.S. cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul.

#6 Good Rx



Good Rx checks prices at more than 70,000 pharmacies and shows you the cheapest prices near you.



The app says you can up to 80% on the pills you take every day.

#7 UserFeel

Got 10 to 20 minutes of free time? Why not test out a website and get paid to do it.

UserFeel will pay you $10 to test out new websites to make sure they work properly.

Each test comes with a set of instructions to follow and once you complete them the app will send you $10.

#8 Google Opinion Rewards

Earn 10-cents to $1 for every survey you take with Google Opinion Rewards.

Each survey takes between 10 to 60 seconds to complete.

#9 SlideJoy

Turn the screenlock on your smartphone into a paid advertisement and SlideJoy will pay you for it.

Basically, every time you turn on your phone, an ad will appear and you can either swipe left to learn more about the product or service, or you can swipe right to unlock your phone.

It may sound tedious, but if you don’t mind the extra hassle, SlideJoy will pay you between $5 and $15 a month.

#10 GigWalk

With Gigwalk you can become a mystery shopper and market researcher.

The app might ask you to visit a local store and take pictures of their product displays, or maybe deliver an order to a customer.

Each job pays a few dollars and most jobs take less than an hour to complete.

#11 Field Agent

The app is similar to Gigwalk and actually has even more jobs in the Twin Cities right now.

Both apps do the same thing, but they have different stores and clients they partner with, so the jobs will be different.

CONCLUSION

You're not going to make it rich with any of these apps, but if you're looking for a little extra spending money they can help.

There many others out there, but before you download them, check out the user ratings and read a few reviews so you know what you're getting into.

